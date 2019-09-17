Home

Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home
1895 Broad St
Cranston, RI 02905
(401) 781-1188
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home
1895 Broad St
Cranston, RI 02905
Amy L. (Curcio) Fitzpatrick

Amy L. (Curcio) Fitzpatrick
FITZPATRICK, AMY L. (CURCIO)
50, of Warwick, passed away September 13, 2019. She was the wife of Thomas R. Fitzpatrick. Born in Norwood, MA, a daughter of James M. Curcio (Jane) and Deanna (Riccio) Trethewey (George).
Amy was a graduate of Wheelock College and a teacher in the Warwick School Dept. She was the Loving mother of Khailah Craven and Ella Fitzpatrick, sister of James M. Curcio and Kerri E. McMahon, Cherished Mamie of Anthony J. Cunha Jr. and Nola Cunha.
Calling Hours Thursday, 4:00-8:00 PM at the Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St. at Park Ave., Cranston, RI In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Friend's Way, 765 West Shore Rd., Warwick, RI 02889. Please visit; JWSFH.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
