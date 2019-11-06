|
WOTHERSPOON, AMY (PEPPES)
93, of Cumberland passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at Tockwotton on the Waterfront, East Providence. She was the wife of the late William H. Wotherspoon. They were married for 37 years.
She was a character and the quintessential life of the party until the end. She was a music aficionado her entire life attending live shows by the likes of Frank Sinatra, where she attended the matinee and then hid in a broom closet until the evening show went on. She could always be found at Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen concerts until the age of 85, never feeling out of place. She was a Beatles and Billy Joel music expert. She was the true ageless rock n' roller. She was a grandmother of five, most of whom attended their first concert with Amy.
Amy was a Boston Celtics and Larry Bird fanatic. Knowing he was at a golf tournament if RI, she left work and chased his golf cart on foot for a photo and an autograph. He had no choice but to comply. She made great clam cakes and chowder, but that was about it. A sign in her kitchen read "Martha Stewart doesn't live here".
Amy and Bill raised their family in Cumberland. Amy remained in Cumberland after Bill's death in 1986 until 2018. She was employed by The Miriam Hospital for many years where she made a host of friends and until recently stayed active with her Pawtucket West Class of 1944 friends.
Born in Pawtucket in 1926, Amy was the daughter of the late William and Edith (Mohbat) Peppes.
She leaves her three children, Robert Wotherspoon (Dianne) of Providence, William H. Wotherspoon, Jr. of Norridgewock, ME, and Elizabeth Tardif (Peter) of Portsmouth. She was the grandmother of Seth, Zachary and Adam Wotherspoon, and William and Andrea Tardif. She was the great grandmother of Charlotte, Sam, Eli, Shaelyn, Max and Maggie Wotherspoon. She leaves six nieces and nephews. She was the sister of Cora Saccucci of Middletown and Florence "Becky" Delarm of Deerfield, IL. She was the sister to the late Mary E. Garreau of Lincoln and the late Harold Peppes of Pawtucket.
Golden Slumbers Amy. It took a lifetime bur we were finally able to keep up with you.
The Wotherspoon family is grateful to the caring staff at Tockwotton and Hope Hospice. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Amy's name to Tockwotton on the Waterfront, 500 Waterfront Drive, East Providence, RI 02914 or to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated.
Relatives and friends may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln Thursday 5-8 P.M. Her funeral service and burial will be private. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 6, 2019