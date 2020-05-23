|
|
GIRON, ANA R.
75, of Providence, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. Born in Cali, Colombia, she was a daughter of the late Marco and Isabel (Valencia) Giron. Ana was a picture frame assembler for many years.
She is survived by her dear siblings, Maria Teresa Valencia, Marina Giron, Luz Maria Giron, George Giron, Marco Tulio Giron and Maria Giron.
Ana's funeral services will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 23, 2020