D'ERCOLE, ANA S. (SILVA)
97, formerly of Cranston, and most recently of North Attleboro, MA, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Frank A. D'Ercole, Jr. to whom she was married for 55 years.
Born in Brava, Cape Verde, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Jose Lomba Silva and Emilia Rene Silva. She was the sister of the late Maria S. Baptista, Eugenia J. Silva, John R. Silva, Manual Silva, Antonio L. Silva, Arminda S. Ruscito and Domingos Vieira. She was the sister-in-law to Marie (D'Ercole) Satern of North Kingstown, RI and the late Flora (D'Ercole) Falcone.
Ana was the beloved mother of Frank J. D'Ercole and his wife Mary R. D'Ercole of North Attleboro, MA. She was the loving and devoted grandmother of Dylan J. D'Ercole and the late Anne and John D'Ercole. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and Godchildren.
Her strong faith always guided her. She was a faithful communicant of St. Mary's Church, Cranston for most of her life. Her favorite gift was to wish others "Health & Peace".
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ana's visiting hours on Wednesday, October 7th, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. For health and safety reasons, a Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in Ana's memory to St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.