14, of Providence passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Waterbury, CT., she was the beloved daughter of Quincy Griffin, Jr. and Dorian (Harris) Griffin.

For someone so young, Anaija left an impression everywhere and with everyone she came in contact with. Her determination, willingness to succeed, sassiness, wit and overall caring for her family and friends is something that will be missed the most. Anaija loved many things but nothing compared to her love of donuts, reading, the Simpsons and all things Paris. Thanks to Make a Wish, she was able to achieve her dream of going to the Eiffel Tower while wearing a blue beret and eating a croissant. A diligent student, she was always on the honor roll while attending Community Preparatory School and there is no doubt that she would have continued to do great things as a Lincoln Scholar at the Lincoln School. Anaija was a phenomenal cook and was known for her Macaroni and Cheese. She could always be counted on to have snacks handy and had no problem sharing. Anaija possed an amazing ability to balance sarcasm and charm. This balance made conversations always interesting and entertaining. She had a mischievous and an ever so present smirk and twinkle in her eye. Anaija was a loving daughter, a protective little sister and an amazing friend. She created wonderful and unique relationships with adults and children alike and the memories will forever be cherished.

Besides her parents she leaves a brother, Quincy Griffin, III of Providence, her grandparents, Quincy Griffin, Sr. of Waterbury, CT., Larry and Angela (Baker) Harris of Providence, her step grandfather, Jackie Robertson of Waterbury, Ct., and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends. She was the granddaughter of the late Occia Ivester-Robertson and great granddaughter of the late Anita M. Baker.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 5-7 in the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Her funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Anaija to one of the following; The Tomorrow Fund, POB Suite 422, 593 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02903 or Community Preparatory School, 135 Prairie Avenue, Providence, RI 02905. The guidelines set forth by the Rhode Island Department of Health will be observed. Face coverings are required and ten people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. For online condolences visit,

