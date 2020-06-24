Andrea Sauro Manchette
MANCHETTE, ANDREA SAURO
54, of Saunderstown, passed away at home on Sunday, June 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer that she never let stop her. She was the beloved wife of Michael D. Manchette; daughter of Joyce (Torrice Sauro); mother of Ryan McNaughton, Anastasia and Elena Manchette; grandmother of Stone Bradford Sampson; sister of Angelo, Gina (Marc), and James (Dawn) Sauro; and aunt of Victoria, James, and Talia Sauro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 9am at Christ the King Church in Kingston. Burial will be private. Visiting Hours will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4 to 7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Andrea Manchette Memorial Scholarship,15 Glendale Rd, Narragansett, RI 02882. For full obituary please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
June 23, 2020
Mrs. Manchette was easily one of the best teachers I ever had. Her passion for teaching lit up the room and she always went above and beyond for her students. Her positive attitude was contagious and she inspired me to excel in geometry (a topic that did not come easily to me)! I feel so lucky to have been one of her students. My deepest sympathies.
Haley Matuszek
Student
June 23, 2020
Mrs.Manchette was all three of my childrens teachers at the high school. I knew her to be so caring and loving towards her students and she always went above and beyond to get them to succeed. She will be missed by all! Our condolences from the Stephenson family.
Laurie Stephenson
Teacher
