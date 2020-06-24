MANCHETTE, ANDREA SAURO
54, of Saunderstown, passed away at home on Sunday, June 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer that she never let stop her. She was the beloved wife of Michael D. Manchette; daughter of Joyce (Torrice Sauro); mother of Ryan McNaughton, Anastasia and Elena Manchette; grandmother of Stone Bradford Sampson; sister of Angelo, Gina (Marc), and James (Dawn) Sauro; and aunt of Victoria, James, and Talia Sauro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 9am at Christ the King Church in Kingston. Burial will be private. Visiting Hours will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4 to 7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Andrea Manchette Memorial Scholarship,15 Glendale Rd, Narragansett, RI 02882. For full obituary please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.