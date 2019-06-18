|
|
Holmsen, Andreas August
Andreas August Holmsen passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2019. He was born in Oslo Norway on August 6, 1925 to Dr. Kristian Holmsen and Elna Espensen Holmsen. He met and married Lilian Soobik in Toronto Canada in 1957. Educated at the Royal Norwegian College of Agriculture and later at Cornell University, where he received a Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics, Dr. Holmsen taught for two years at the University of North Dakota in Fargo and then moved to Rome, Italy to work as an Agricultural Economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. In 1963 he was invited to take a position as a Fisheries Economist in the Department of Resource Economics at the University of Rhode Island. Dr. Holmsen informed the Dean at the time that he was an agricultural specialist and knew nothing about fish. The Dean responded, "You're Norwegian. You must know about fish." Dr. Holmsen was thereafter instrumental in establishing the fisheries program at URI and also continued to engage in international consulting. After his retirement in 1989, he spent his time gardening and traveling, usually with a "rucksack" for months at a time. By the time he was 92, he had traveled to over 100 countries.
Dr. Holmsen is survived by his wife Lilian, sons Kristian and Dag, daughter Katherine, daughter-in-law Linda, grandsons Erik and Kyle, sisters Signe Siebke and Brit Holmsen, nieces Elna and Janet and numerous cousins.
The funeral will be family only.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 18, 2019