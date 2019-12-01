|
Barasda, Jr., Andrew A.
On October 31, 2019; ANDREW A. BARASDA, JR., 78; of Providence, RI and Baltimore, MD. He was born in Baltimore, MD and was educated at Hobart College in Geneva, NY and Seabury-Western Theological Seminary in Evanston, IL. Andrew was ordained a Deacon and Priest of The Episcopal Church in the Diocese of Maryland.
A Memorial Eucharist will be held on Wednesday, December 4 at 11:30AM in Memorial Episcopal Church, Bolton Hill, Baltimore, MD. His cremated remains will be interred in the Columbarium of Memorial Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to The House of Ruth in MD, 2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD 21217 which is a facility to assist and shelter women and children suffering from abuse.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019