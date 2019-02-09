|
|
ROBERTSON, JR., ANDREW E.
Lincoln – Andrew E. Q. Robertson, Jr., 83, of Lincoln, died Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Barbara J. (Sproul) Robertson.
Besides his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Susan E. Kane of Warwick; two sons, Douglas S. Robertson of North Attleborough, MA, and Scott A. Robertson of Smithfield; seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Charles M. "Skip" Robertson and Helen E. Robertson.
For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2019