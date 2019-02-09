Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew E. Robertson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew E. Robertson Jr. Obituary
ROBERTSON, JR., ANDREW E.
Lincoln – Andrew E. Q. Robertson, Jr., 83, of Lincoln, died Thursday, February 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Barbara J. (Sproul) Robertson.
Besides his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Susan E. Kane of Warwick; two sons, Douglas S. Robertson of North Attleborough, MA, and Scott A. Robertson of Smithfield; seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Charles M. "Skip" Robertson and Helen E. Robertson.
For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bellows Funeral Chapel
Download Now