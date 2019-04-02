|
BEAGAN, ANDREW F., JR.
age 80, of Chatham Circle, Warwick, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was the husband of Marcia G. (Iacobucci) Beagan. He was also the husband of the late Nancy P. (Hesford) Beagan.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Andrew F. and Helen (Gamell) Beagan, he lived in Warwick for most of his life. He was a member of the first graduating class from the new Warwick Veterans Memorial High School in 1958. One of his grandchildren graduated with the last class at the high school before it became a middle school.
Mr. Beagan became affiliated with the U.S. Navy while he was in high school, and served two years on active duty, and 17 years in the Navy Reserve. He later served with the RI Army National Guard for 4 years, and the RI Air National Guard.
Mr. Beagan was employed as a maintenance mechanic for the Warwick School Department for 25 years, retiring in July of 2001. He had earlier worked at Kenney Manufacturing in Warwick and Leesona Corporation in Warwick.
A faith-filled person, he had been a parishioner at St. Timothy Church and St. Rita Church in Warwick. He was a former coach with the Warwick National Little League and the Warwick Police Athletic League.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters and five sons, Lori A. Hesford of Warwick, Robert R. Beagan (Dawn) of West Greenwich, Edward F. Beagan (Deborah) of Charlestown, James A. Beagan (Michaela) of Charlestown, Joseph P. Beagan (Hilary) of Warwick, Thomas G. Beagan (Beatrice) of Warwick, and Victoria A. Murray of Warwick; a brother, John Beagan of Corpus Christi, TX; a step-daughter, Aileen S. Zogby (Matthew) of Natick, MA; nineteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Luke Beagan and Mary Dacey.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, April 4, at 9:45 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI or a . www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019