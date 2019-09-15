|
QUADRINI, ANDREW G.
99, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Providence, RI, passed away on July 8, 2019.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Domenico and Giovannina (Magnanti) Quadrini.
He was a US Coast Guard Veteran, serving during WWII from 1942 to 1945.
Mr. Quadrini worked for the City of Burbank Sanitation Department and held various jobs in construction before retiring.
He is survived by two children, Domenic Quadrini of Wakefield and Marion Wilson of Pahrump, NV; two grandchildren, Kristen Osterman and Mark Quadrini; seven great-grandchildren, Nolan, Anna, Sophia, Gavin and Vincent Quadrini, Corey and Ethan Osterman; two nephews, Lorenzo and Domenic Santucci; and a niece, Angela Ciccone. He was the grandfather of the late David Quadrini; and brother of the late Evelyn Santucci and Leah Caldwell.
A memorial service was held in California with a private burial at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, RI. Donations in his memory may be made to City of Hope, ATTN: Annual Giving Dept., 1500 East Duarte Rd., Duarte, CA 91010. Visit www.NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 15, 2019