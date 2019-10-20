Home

Cheetham Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1012 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 725-4525
Andrew Silva
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cheetham Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1012 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Andrew G. Silva


1952 - 2019
Andrew G. Silva Obituary
SILVA, Andrew G.
67, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was the loving companion of Paula Carter of Attleboro for over twenty years. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late George and Elaine (Forsher) Silva. Andrew worked as a chef for most of his life and more recently as a courier. He was an avid sports fan (of any team that was not from New England), a history buff, and he enjoyed muscle cars and anything aviation related. Besides his loving companion, he leaves two sons, Jason Silva of Annapolis, Maryland and Justin Silva of Cumberland; three grandchildren, Anna, Brady and Kylie Silva; a sister, Christine King of Cumberland; a brother, David Silva of Cumberland and many other beloved family members including, Alexis LaPointe, Dalton and Austin. He was the brother of the late George Silva. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend VISITATION on Wednesday, October 23rd from 6 to 8 p.m. at the CHEETHAM Funeral Home, 1012 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. CheethamFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
