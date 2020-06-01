MALM, ANDREW J.
35, of Barber Ave., passed away peacefully on Friday at Brigham & Woman's Hospital surrounded by his family. He was a son of Sheila L. (O'Rourke) Conlon and Wayne R. Malm (Dorothy); brother of Julie R. Scott (Ryan), Joseph T. Malm, Christina M. Malm and Wayne R. Malm, Jr. (fiance, Jessica Proulx). Cherished uncle of Maxwell David Scott and Sophia Marie Malm and survived by his faithful companion, Kayto.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in The Cathedral of SS. Peter & Paul, 30 Fenner St., Providence. Limited seating. Private committal at Swan Point Cemetery. Calling hours respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to: The Skip Gruneberg Endowment for St. Peter School, Catholic Foundation of RI, Diocese of Providence, One Cathedral Sq., Providence, RI 02903. Online guest book at: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org. Arrangements entrusted to The Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 1, 2020.