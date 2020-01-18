Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Swan Point Cemetery
585 Blackstone Blvd
Providence, RI
Andrew Jackson Bell III


1929 - 2019
Andrew Jackson Bell III Obituary
Bell III, Andrew Jackson
Andrew J Bell III, died December 20, 2019 at the age of 90. He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Marlys Gustafson Bell, 5 children, (Alan Bell, Littleton MA, Dr Dawn Bell Jones, Shepherdstown WV, Michael Bell and his wife Valerie,
Alameda CA, Christine and her husband Curtis White, San Leandro, CA, Jeffrey David and his wife Gladys, Pioneer, CA), 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Williams Bell, father, Andrew J Bell Jr, and sister, Janice Douglas Bell. Three grandsons also preceded him: Eddie Reed, Zan Bell and Aaron Hunter. A celebration of his life and legacy will be held at Swan Point Cemetery 585 Blackstone Blvd Providence RI 02906 on Saturday January 25th, 2020 at 11am
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020
