MITRELIS, ANDREW "ANDY"
89, of Cranston, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. He was the beloved husband for 63 years of Diane (Fotopoulos) Mitrelis. Born in Kaletzi Patron Greece, he was the son of the late John and Sophia (Panas) Mitrelis.
Andy was a restaurateur for many years and owner of Andreas Restaurant on Thayer St. in Providence for the past 53 years.
Besides his wife Diane, he was the devoted father of Tammy Maatouk of Cranston; cherished grandfather of Natalia Foussekis and Philippe Maatouk; loving great-grandfather of Giselle Machowski; and dear brother of Paul Mitrelis of Greece and the late Sia Ragkos, George Mitrelis, Theodore Mitrelis and Solon Mitrelis.
His Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 25th at 10 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Cranston, followed by burial at North Burial Ground, Providence. VISITING HOURS are Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Church of the Annunciation Memorial Fund, 175 Oaklawn Ave., Cranston 02920.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2020