Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME
2555 Pawtucket Avenue
East Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Motta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Motta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Motta Obituary
MOTTA, ANDREW
50, of East Providence, Providence, Bristol and Warren passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Born in Providence, he was the loyal, faithful and dedicated son of Janice (Carbone) Motta and the late Joseph F. Motta. He lived in Warren for many years.
An athlete, Andrew J. Motta played baseball, enjoyed playing soccer and was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Portsmouth Abbey School in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. He attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst receiving his BA in Political Science. Andrew went on to be very successful in the mortgage business. Living life to the fullest, however, when his mother suddenly became ill, he dedicated himself as her main caregiver until his demise. A Red Sox fan always, Andrew growing up loved to share time with his Dad in the family pool on the Bristol waterfront.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his brother Michael Motta of North Providence and the Corsetti cousins and relatives.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5-7 PM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be private
Published in The Providence Journal on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
Download Now