Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:15 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Apostles Church
800 Pippin Orchard Rd
Cranston, RI
Burial
Following Services
Santa Maria del Campo Cemetery
Barrington, RI
Andrew "Andy" Piccoli

Obituary

Andrew "Andy" Piccoli Obituary
PICCOLI, ANDREW "ANDY"
79, of Jupiter, FL, passed away peacefully in Jupiter on May 24, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Rita (Valcarenghi) Piccoli. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Michael and Nilda (Musco) Piccoli. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Brenda Monacelli (Steven), Andrea Lawton (Chris), Carla Kassab (Brian), and Debbie Bowers (Rob). He was the brother of David Piccoli (Dianne) and Michael Piccoli (Patricia). He was the grandfather of Christopher and Nicholas Lawton; Matthew and Alexandra Monacelli; Jake, Isabella and Matteo Bowers; and his granddog, Gigi Kassab.
He was the owner of Piccoli Paving until his retirement. Andy loved entertaining, cooking, gardening, and bragging about his daughters and grandchildren. Beloved uncle, cousin, and friend to many, his big personality, generous heart, and great big smile will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral from Romano Funeral Home, 627 Union Ave, Providence on Friday at 9:15 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Rd, Cranston. Burial will follow at Santa Maria del Campo Cemetery, Barrington. VISITING HOURS: Thursday, 4:00-7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trustbridge, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 (www.trustbridgefoundation.org). romanofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019
