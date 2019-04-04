Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Robinson, Andrew Scott
Andrew Scott Robinson, 46, of Charlestown, died on Monday, April 1, 2019. Born in Warwick, he was the beloved son of Thomas and Linda (McClean) Robinson. In addition to his parents, Andrew is survived by his brother Thomas M. Robinson and his wife Bethany, and their children, Will and Sydney. His service will be held on Friday April 5, 2019 at 10AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Interment will immediately follow at the Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown.Please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
