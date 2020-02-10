|
|
CALDARONE, ANDREW T. "Teddy",
92, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 7, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Corinne (Andreozzi) Caldarone for over 68 years and son of the late Ted and Anna (McCormick) Caldarone. Father of Deborah Bolton and her husband James, Theodore "Teddy" Caldarone and his wife Judy, Glenn Caldarone and his wife Jeanne, and Michael Caldarone and his wife Austin. Grandfather of Stacey, Allison, John, Alex and Joey. Great-grandfather of Landon. Brother of the late Anna Scolardi and William Caldarone.
Teddy worked for his father's business at Luxor Cleaners, then worked at Hasbro until he retired in 1992. He enjoyed the company of his family more then anything.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. with funeral services on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. in The Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, with graveside burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 10, 2020