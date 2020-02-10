Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
he Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary
1081 Mineral Spring Avenue
North Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Caldarone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew T. "Teddy" Caldarone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew T. "Teddy" Caldarone Obituary
CALDARONE, ANDREW T. "Teddy",
92, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 7, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Corinne (Andreozzi) Caldarone for over 68 years and son of the late Ted and Anna (McCormick) Caldarone. Father of Deborah Bolton and her husband James, Theodore "Teddy" Caldarone and his wife Judy, Glenn Caldarone and his wife Jeanne, and Michael Caldarone and his wife Austin. Grandfather of Stacey, Allison, John, Alex and Joey. Great-grandfather of Landon. Brother of the late Anna Scolardi and William Caldarone.
Teddy worked for his father's business at Luxor Cleaners, then worked at Hasbro until he retired in 1992. He enjoyed the company of his family more then anything.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. with funeral services on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. in The Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, with graveside burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -