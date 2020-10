Or Copy this URL to Share

NINTH ANNIVERSARY andy j. santagata 1969 - 2011 Andy, it's nine years ago today that we lost you. Seems like yesterday that God took you away. Our hearts are broken and will never mend until we are all together again. LOVE YOU, MOM, MELISSA, YOUR BOYS ANDREW AND MATTHEW, NIECES HAILEY AND GIANNA





