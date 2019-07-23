DiORIO, ANGELA A.

of Johnston, RI passed away peacefully in her home on July 21, 2019, at the age of 97 surrounded by love. She was the daughter of the late Theresa (Sanchirico) Sormanti and Joseph Sormanti. Angela was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence DiOrio for 68 years, and they were each other's soulmate. She was the adored sister of the late Ann Cinquegrana and Robert Sormanti.

Auntie Angela was cherished by her nephew Stephen Cinquegrana, his wife Jeanne and their sons, Joseph and Stephen; her niece Diane Scacco, her husband James and their children James Jr., and Anna; her niece Carla D'Aguanno, her husband Mark and their children Mark and Bria.

She will be remembered for her devotion to her family and making Christmas Eve magical for everyone; her great love of vacationing in the New Hampshire mountains; and her passion for shoe shopping.

Special thanks to her lovely friends and caretakers, Marylou Umbriano, Kathy Preiss, Becky Berrigan and Virginia Dube, angels on earth who gave her daily sunshine and smiles.

Her funeral and visitation will be Thursday morning 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rocco Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, kindly reach out to an elderly friend and share some kindness. Share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal on July 23, 2019