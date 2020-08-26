BADWAY, ANGELA ANN (CASTELLI)
83, of Providence, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Mrs. Badway was the daughter of the late Emilio "Tom" Castelli and late Maria "Mary" (Raviele). Mrs. Badway was the wife of the late Raymond A. Badway. She was the loving mother of Raymond Badway, Angelica Colafrancesco and Thomas E. Badway. Grandmother of John Raymond.
She was the sister of Gloria (Castelli) Carrara, the late Jeanette Izzo and Barbara Aramini. She had several niece and nephews and great nieces.
She grew up in Cranston, RI and lived her life in Providence, Rhode Island. She was a member of St. George's Maronite Catholic Church.
Mrs. Badway owned The Golden Angel Beauty Salon in Cranston, Rhode Island. When she retired in 2003, she became the President of Dean Auto Collision Center and Richmond Motor Sales.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at St. George's Maronite Catholic Church on Cranston Street, Cranston, RI at 10am. Burial will be private.
