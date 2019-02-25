|
Carlino, Angela (Balestra) C.
91, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Isidoro "Easy" Carlino. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Maria (Riccardi) Balestra. Angela was a lacquerer at the former Imperial Knife Co. in Providence for forty years before retiring in 1985. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed time spent with her family. Angela was the devoted mother of Mariano "Mario" Carlino and his wife Sandra of Johnston; loving grandmother of Angela Prior and her husband Pat and Kristin Carlino and her husband Bobby Legault; loving great grandmother of Amber and Jared Prior, Caley and Skye Carlino-Legault; dear sister of the late Santo and Frank Balestra. Her funeral services are strictly private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 25, 2019