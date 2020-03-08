|
|
CONTE, ANGELA
89, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born in Cerreto, Sannita, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Antonietta Parente. Angela was the beloved wife of Salvatore Conte for 55 years. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children Silvestro Conte and his wife Andrea, Maria Shaw and Steve Brooks, and Vincenza Slinko and her husband, David. Angela was the much-loved nonna of Arianna and Silvio Conte, Anthony Brooks, and Andre Slinko. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Steven M. Shaw. Angela was the sister of Michael and his wife Elvira, Salvatore and his wife Carmen, and Liberato Parente. Angela was also the devoted sister and caretaker of Concetta Parente for over 23 years.
The greatest joy in Angela's life was family. Known for her cooking, quick wit, love of camping, and compassion, she was happiest laughing around the kitchen table with the people she loved.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 10th, at 10:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew's Church, Providence. Burial will be held in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Monday 4:00-7:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2020