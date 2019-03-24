|
|
MACCARONE, ANGELA D. (DiCHIARA)
passed peacefully surrounded by her family at the Kent Regency Center in Warwick on March 22, 2019.
Lee, as she was known to family and friends, spent most of her adult life in Cranston, RI and was politically active/involved in the early '70s as well as managing Senator Claiborne Pell's campaign. She was the Executive Sales Director for the Trinity Repertoire Theatre, President of the Intnt'l Toastmistress RI Chapter, active with the NIMH and Managing Director for the Cape Cod Melody Tent. Lee also ran her own insurance and real estate businesses. Angela had a fierce love for life and helping others. She will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Angela leaves behind four children, Barbara, Tommy, Maria and Paula; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Frank W. DiChiara and sister of late Pietro, Michael and Anthony DiChiara.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by a funeral home service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 24, 2019