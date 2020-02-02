Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Pius V Church
Eaton St.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Signore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Del Signore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Del Signore Obituary
DEL SIGNORE, ANGELA
64, of Providence, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the loving and cherished daughter of Hugo and Dora (DiCenso) Del Signore.
Angela attended The Piccillo Center for many years.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Joseph Del Signore and his wife Jennifer; her aunts and uncles, Lino and Maria Del Signore, Giuseppe and Rita Tirimacco, Anna Spinosa, and Emma DiCenso; and many cousins.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday Morning, Februarey 4, 2020 from 8:15 – 9:15 a.m. in the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Pius V Church, Eaton St., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -