DEL SIGNORE, ANGELA
64, of Providence, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the loving and cherished daughter of Hugo and Dora (DiCenso) Del Signore.
Angela attended The Piccillo Center for many years.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Joseph Del Signore and his wife Jennifer; her aunts and uncles, Lino and Maria Del Signore, Giuseppe and Rita Tirimacco, Anna Spinosa, and Emma DiCenso; and many cousins.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday Morning, Februarey 4, 2020 from 8:15 – 9:15 a.m. in the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Pius V Church, Eaton St., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020