DELGUIDICE, ANGELA (FEUTI)
95, of Cranston, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas DelGuidice. Born in Pawtucket, Angela was a daughter of the late Angelo and Maria (Mastrati) Feuti.
She was a dear sister of the late Natalina DiPietro, Mary Souto, Edith Franco, Vincent Feuti, Albert Feuti and Joseph Feuti. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
Angela's interment will be private. Due to current health restrictions a Memorial Mass and celebration of Angela's life will be announced at a later date. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2020