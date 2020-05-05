The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Delguidice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela (Feuti) Delguidice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DELGUIDICE, ANGELA (FEUTI)
95, of Cranston, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas DelGuidice. Born in Pawtucket, Angela was a daughter of the late Angelo and Maria (Mastrati) Feuti.
She was a dear sister of the late Natalina DiPietro, Mary Souto, Edith Franco, Vincent Feuti, Albert Feuti and Joseph Feuti. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
Angela's interment will be private. Due to current health restrictions a Memorial Mass and celebration of Angela's life will be announced at a later date. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now