PASTORE, ANGELA F. (CIOE)
84, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter Pastore. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Americo and Frances (Lanzi) Cioe.
After graduating from Bryant College, Angela was a bookkeeper for various businesses. She enjoyed bowling, playing scrabble, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving daughter Patricia Bucci and her husband Robert, her cherished grandsons Robert Jr. and Stephen Bucci and his fiancé Lindsey Arsenault. She was the devoted sister of Edward Cioe and the late Leonard Cioe.
Funeral from the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, Cranston at 10:00 a.m. VISITING HOURS will be held Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church Memorial Fund, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2019