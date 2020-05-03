|
|
FORLEO, ANGELA (D'AMICO)
93, of Cranston passed away peacefully at home on April 26, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Vincent Forleo for 74 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Ella (Delfino) D'Amico.
A perfect lady at all times, she was a woman of faith, a devout Catholic and parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Cranston. She worked along side her husband operating The Goddess Jewelry Manufacturing Company for 40 years.
She is survived by her loving son Stephen Forleo, her cherished grandchildren, Vincent, Talya, and Laina Forleo; her dear sister Velma Butmarc and the late Donald D'Amico and Vincent D'Amico; treasured niece Cindy Soccio and nephews Paul and Donald D'Amico.
Due to current conditions, her funeral liturgy was held privately at Immaculate Conception Church in Cranston with burial in St. Ann Cemetery. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a date to be announced.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston RI, 02920. Visit NardolilloFh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020