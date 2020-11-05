BROUSSEAU, ANGELA M. (SHERLOCK)
99, of Snug Harbor died November 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Paul J. Brousseau. Born in Pawtucket, to the late John and Mary (King) Sherlock. She was the loving mother of Paula Powell, Michelle Brousseau, Risa Mancillas, Noelle Brousseau, Justine Brousseau, and the late William Brousseau; grandmother of seven; great grandmother of eight; and sister of the late Mary Frances Campbell, Martina Higgins, Helene Mainer, John, Edward, Gerald, Henry and Paul Sherlock. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale. Due to COVID-19 concerns the burial will be private. For full obituary visit averystortifuneralhome.com