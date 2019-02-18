|
|
Famiglietti, Angela (Nardolillo) M.
96, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Born in Providence, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Giusta (Santa Maria) Nardolillo. Wife of the late Vittorio Rocco Famiglietti and loving mother of daughter Marianne Ferraresi and her late sons Paul and Stephen; Mother-in-law of Joyce (Deacutis) Famiglietti, Susan (Marcotte) Famiglietti and Daniel Ferraresi; adoring grandmother of Kristine Toic, Paul Famiglietti, and Anthony, Stephen and Nicholas Ferraresi; and Great-grandmother of Venessa and Alexander Toic. Sister of Jenny Nicastro and the late Mario Nardolillo, Mary Nardolillo, Lucy Lancilotti, Chenza Medeiros. Angela was an avid New York Yankees fan, a member of the Lodge Victoria and Daughters of Isabella.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Calling hours will be 8:30 to 10:30 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St., Providence. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 18, 2019