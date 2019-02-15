Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Angela Pelosi
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
PELOSI, ANGELA M.
92, passed on away on February 14, 2019 at Hope Health Hospice in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to Joseph R. Pelosi, who passed away in October of 2015, and the mother of Lisa and son-in-law Ed Quinlan who were devoted to her and are forever blessed for all the time they had together. She leaves behind another daughter, Andrea.
She preferred doing for others instead of herself, always putting her family first. Her smile warmed your heart, and she was happiest giving rather than receiving. She is deeply loved and is deeply missed. Our source of comfort is knowing that she and her beloved Joe have been reunited on St. Valentine's Day, the ultimate love story. In time, our family will be together again, united in love for eternity.
Funeral Service Saturday, February 16th at 2:00pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Visitation prior to the service 12-2pm. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, East Greenwich.. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that in memory of Angela, please do something today that brings a smile to your face and joy to your heart.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
