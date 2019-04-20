D'IORIO, ANGELA MARIE (Capobianco)

of Johnston passed away Tuesday, April16th. For 55 years she was the beloved wife of David P. D'Iorio. Born and raised in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas J. and Angelina (Iannozzi) Capobianco.

In addition to her husband, Angela leaves three daughters, Maria Di Sandro (Domenic), Angelyn Sotirakos (Ernie) and Joanna D'Iorio all of Cranston. She also leaves her two adoring grandsons Domenic III and David Di Sandro and her Sheltie dogpartners, Jimmi and Nicki with whom she spent her whole day.

Angela graduated from Cranston East and then attended Boston Conservatory of Music. Her beautiful, mesmerizing soprano voice was heard for many years in houses of worship of all denominations. Also, she worked at the side of her daughter Angelyn in the Medical Administration profession for over 20 years.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22nd from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston. Calling hours are from 8:00am to 10:15am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:am at St. Mark's Church, Garden Court, Cranston, burial to follow at St Ann Cemetery, Cranston.

In lieu of flowers we respectfully request you make a contribution to the St. Mark's Church Endowment Fund, 9 Garden Court, Cranston, RI 02920. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019