Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Angela (Palombo) Scittarelli

Angela (Palombo) Scittarelli Obituary
SCITTARELLI, ANGELA (PALOMBO)
96, of West Warwick, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at RI Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Scittarelli. Born in Sant'Apollinare, Italy, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Concetta (Valente) Palombo. Angela worked for Coro Jewelry for many years before retiring.
Angela is survived by her loving children, Catherine Pantano and her husband Mario of Cranston, Angela Brunero and her husband John of West Warwick, and Carol Marzilli and her husband Salvatore of Warwick; cherished grandchildren, Stephen and Michael Pantano, John and Nicholas Brunero, Vanessa and Gina Marzilli; great-grandchildren, Claudia, Anjali, Eryn, Thomas, Nico and Benjamin; dear sister of Lidia Olivieri of Jersey City, NJ and the late Anna Mallozzi, Ida Mallozzi, Gennaro Palombo and Giuseppina Pariselli.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Tuesday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Immaculate Conception Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
