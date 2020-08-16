TORREGROSSA, ANGELINA A. (NIRO)
94, of Narragansett, formerly of North Providence, passed away gently on August 10, 2020. She was the widow of the late Salvatore J. Torregrossa Sr.
Angie was a loving caregiver to her husband Sal, whom she met at a dance and was married to for over 59 years. She enjoyed maintaining a loving home for her children and grandchildren, sunning on the beach, family gatherings, gardening, and most of all shopping. She leaves her children, Pamela Palombo and husband Robert, Salvatore J. Torregrossa, Jr. and wife Anne Marie, Lori Fallone and husband Michael, and Michael J. Torregrossa; seven grandchildren Jessica, Jacqueline, Samantha, Diandra, Michael John, Nicholas and Anna; and three great grandsons Tyler, Ryan, and Avery.
Angelina (little angel) was born and raised in Milford, MA, the daughter of the late Alfonso and Marianna (Panichelli) Niro, and sister to the late Carmela Cogliandro, Constance Bucchanio, Daniel Niro, Josephine Tosches, Margaret Taft, and Rose Mucciarone. She leaves her beloved older brother Anthony Niro and her loving niece Maureen Tosches.
Due to state restrictions, her funeral and burial will be private. A memorial service for all family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health Hospice of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.