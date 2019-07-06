D'AMBROSCO, ANGELINA

98, passed away Thursday July 4, 2019 at Brentwood Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Silvio D'Ambrosco. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna Maria (Croce) Luisi.

Angelina was employed by Imperial Knife for 20 years before retiring. She was a Senior Tap Dancer with the Senior Tappers of Cranston. Angelina was proud to have completed a 10 mile walk in the Annual Blessing of the Fleet while in her 60's. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother and is survived by two daughters, Beverly Romano and husband Ronald, Ann Marie Scartabello and husband Albert, son-in-law Nelson Harrison and was the mother of the late Paula Harrison. She was the grandmother of Albert Jr., Dr. Ronald Jr., Darleen, Melissa, Peter, Shelley and was the grandmother of the late Rhonda Campanale. She also leaves thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Carlo, Vito and Michael Luisi.

The family of Angelina would like to thank the staff at the Bridge at Cherry Hill, Atria at Harbor Hill, Brentwood by the Bay and Brentwood Nursing Home for their attentive care and compassion.

Angelina's CALLING HOURS will be held SUNDAY from 5-7 p.m. and Monday from 9-10 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. in "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Entombment will follow in Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kindred Hospice 2374 Post Road Suite #206 Warwick, RI 02886. Please share memories at WoodlawnGattone.com Published in The Providence Journal on July 6, 2019