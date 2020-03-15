|
CRIMALDI, ANGELINA M. (DeLILLIO)
92, of Rosewood Drive, formerly of Ralston Street, Providence, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of thirty-eight years of the late Rocco Crimaldi.
Born and raised in Providence, the daughter of the late Matteo and Rosa (Martucelli) DeLillio, before moving to Lincoln twenty-nine years ago.
Mrs. Crimaldi had worked in the Shoe Department at the Outlet Company, Providence, and at the soda fountain at Liggett's, retiring to tend to her family.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking, and was rooted in her faith. Her happiness came from spending time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Catherine Certo, and her husband Peter, of Lincoln, and Rose Ann Gendreau, and her husband Robert, of North Providence; six grandchildren, Jennifer Sylvestre, Laura Laviano, Christina Robbio, David Gendreau, Joseph Certo, and Phillip Gendreau; ten great grandchildren, Anabella Laviano, Aiden Sylvestre, Nicholas Laviano, Garrett Sylvestre, Gabriella Laviano, Hailey Robbio, Kelsey Robbio, Aaron Sylvestre, Emma Certo, and Oliver Certo; and one niece, Madelein Sohl. She was the sister of the late John DeLillio and half-sister of the late Pasquale DeLillio and Ralplh DeLillio.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Jude Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Monday, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of R.I., 1085 North Main Street, Providence, R.I. 02904 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 15, 2020