POLI, ANGELINA M. "ANGIE" (MADONIA)
93, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, passed away on September 19th at Brentwood in Warwick. Angie was the wife of the late Frank J. Poli for 67 years at the time of his passing in 2014. Born and raised on Federal Hill, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Lorenza Papa Madonia. She lived the majority of her life in the Elmhurst section of Providence, prior to moving to The Seasons in East Greenwich last year.
Angie was the beloved mother of Patricia (Patti) Goldstein and husband, Howard, of Narragansett; Frank J. Poli, Jr. and wife, Cynthia Corio Poli, of Virginia. She was the devoted grandmother to Mark Goldstein of Massachusetts, Christopher Poli and his wife, Ericka, of Virginia; and Dean Poli of Montana. She also leaves behind her three great grandchildren: Maxwell "Max" Cute, Wilder and Winnie Rose Poli. She was predeceased by her cherished granddaughter, Dawn Goldstein Cute. She was the sister to the late Charles and Anthony Madonia, Anna Taylor, Nicolina "Mickey" Ciccone, Assunta "Susie" Bellini and Rosaria "Sadie" Sindone. She was a dear sister and sister-in-law, special aunt to several nieces and nephews and a treasured friend. She was a loving godmother to many, including her great grandson, Max.
Angie's focus was her faith and family. She was a long time communicant of St. Pius Church. She was happiest when surrounded by her family and was dedicated to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, the loves of her life. "Grannie" or "Gigi" as she was affectionately called, looked forward to their visits– cooking their favorite food, talking current events and discussing the importance of a good education and hard work. For decades she attended their football, baseball and hockey games from Little League through high school and college. She looked forward to holidays, reunions and her travels with her family and extended family. She supported many veterans' charities in honor of her husband's WWII service. Angie retired from the Department of Children, Youth and Family for the State of Rhode Island.
Her burial and funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name to Disabled American Vets
