D'Ambra (Rowles) , Angella 'Jill'
84, of Kilmarnock, VA passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Joseph D'Ambra. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Lewis B and Maria A (D'Orsi) Rowles.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, besides her husband, she is survived by three sons, Stephen, Eric, and David Hammerschmidt and one daughter, Sharon Perry; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
She was the sister of H. Thomas Rowles and the late Lewis B. Rowles.
Her funeral mass will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10 am at Saint Timothy's Church, 1799 Warwick Ave, Warwick. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. D'Ambra's memory may be made to www.diabetes.org