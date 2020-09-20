1/1
Angella "Jill" (Rowles) D'Ambra
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D'Ambra (Rowles) , Angella 'Jill'
84, of Kilmarnock, VA passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Joseph D'Ambra. Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Lewis B and Maria A (D'Orsi) Rowles.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, besides her husband, she is survived by three sons, Stephen, Eric, and David Hammerschmidt and one daughter, Sharon Perry; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
She was the sister of H. Thomas Rowles and the late Lewis B. Rowles.
Her funeral mass will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10 am at Saint Timothy's Church, 1799 Warwick Ave, Warwick. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. D'Ambra's memory may be made to www.diabetes.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Timothy's Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 19, 2020
To the D'Ambra, Hammershmidt and Rowles families, our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time. Rest in peace our beautiful Jill.
Wish we could join you next week at her Mass, but we leave tomorrow for Florida. Jack & Betty,
Jack Sahagian
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved