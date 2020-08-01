1/1
Angelo DeSista Sr.
DeSista Sr., Angelo
Angelo DeSista Sr. 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Narragansett , he was the devoted husband to Carol (Vellone) DeSista and the son of the late Gaetano and Malvina (Romano) DeSista. Angelo worked at the Narragansett Electric Company for most of his career, as an engineer and foreman. Retirement did not slow him down, taking a job at Mancini's Station in Johnston. He had a passion for automobiles and on any given weekend you could find him at car shows up and down the coast. Anyone who met Angelo never forgot him, he was a quiet, gentle soul who was always present. He never asked for anything but was always there when needed. His two loves were family and a good meal. Sitting at the head of the table surrounded by his family was his ultimate happy place. Besides his loving wife he is survived by his children, Michele Carbone and her husband Joe, Tony DeSista and his wife Beth, and daughter Lisa DeSista. Proud grandfather to his cherished grandchildren, Al, Brittany, Chelsea, Abbegail and Emmalee. His funeral will be held Monday at 10:00am with a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Church 800 Pippin Orchard Road Cranston, RI 02921. Burial will take place immediately following in St. Francis Cemetery in Peace Dale. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his life and attend visitation Sunday from 4:00-7:00pm in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston. Current rules and restrictions in place due to COVID 19 will be followed. In lieu of flowers the family request donations made in his memory to the Katie DeCubellis Memorial Foundation P.O. Box 3188 Narragansett, RI 02882/ www.kdmf.com or the Rhode Island Heart Association at www.heart.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Apostles Church
AUG
3
Burial
St. Francis Cemetery
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
July 31, 2020
Frank Zaino
July 31, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Angelo passing. My deepest sympathies goes out to Carol and family. Angelo was a big part of my YMCA family. He will be missed.
Lynda Splendorio
Friend
