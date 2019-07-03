|
|
GAZZERRO, ANGELO
85, of Johnston, passed away on Monday July 1, 2019. He was the husband of Vale Gazzerro, father of Deanna Isabel and Tracy McKenzie, and brother of Margaret DeRaimo. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 5th, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. His Funeral Home Service will take place on Saturday, July 6th, at 11:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 3, 2019