BALDINELLI, JR. , ANGELO JOHN
78, passed away April 28, 2020. Father of Angelo J. Baldinelli III, Brenda A. Testa, Elena Bowe, Samuel and Scott Baldinelli; grandfather of 7; great grandfather of 3; brother of Robert Baldinelli and Josephine Aliferakis.
Everyone is encouraged to express their condolences and love to the family during a DRIVE-THRU VISITATION on Saturday from 12-1 PM, followed by a service at 1:30 PM at the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. For complete obituary visit pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2020