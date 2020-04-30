Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
1:30 PM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Angelo John Baldinelli Jr. Obituary
BALDINELLI, JR. , ANGELO JOHN
78, passed away April 28, 2020. Father of Angelo J. Baldinelli III, Brenda A. Testa, Elena Bowe, Samuel and Scott Baldinelli; grandfather of 7; great grandfather of 3; brother of Robert Baldinelli and Josephine Aliferakis.
Everyone is encouraged to express their condolences and love to the family during a DRIVE-THRU VISITATION on Saturday from 12-1 PM, followed by a service at 1:30 PM at the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. For complete obituary visit pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2020
