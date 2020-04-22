|
Lamanna, Angelo
passed away Saturday, April 18 2020 at the RI Veterans Home, in Bristol due to complications of Parkinsons Disease at the age of 96.
He was the loving husband for 66 years of Miriam "Mim" (Simone) Lamanna.
Angelo was born and raised in Providence,RI, the son of the late Michele and Emilia (Savella) Lamanna.
He was a resident of Warren for over 48 years.
He was a World War II Army Veteran, and after his Military Service and graduating Art School, He became a supervisor and cartographer for the Defense Mapping Agency and later for Arrow Map.
He loved baseball and the New York Yankees, rollerblading, biking and hiking with Mim and he especially loved his family. His sons Mike (Linda) of Portsmouth, Rick(Brenda) of Barrington, and daughter Brenda Celletti and (Jim) of Cranston.
He was the grandfather of Brianne, Amy, Corey, Nathan and Evan Lamanna. He was the step grandfather of Bryan and Deanna DiGiovanni. He also leaves a sister Elena Lamanna of Johnston, a daughter in law Ann Marie Lamanna of North Carolina. Many nieces and nephews.
He was the father of the late Neal Lamanna and brother of the late Rocco,John and Gino.
Visitation and funeral services are private, flowers are respectfully omitted.
Donations in his memory may be made to St. Mary of the Bay Parish, 645 Main St. Warren, RI, 02885
Arrangements by Smith Funeral and Memorial Services
www.wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 22, 2020