IN REMEMBRANCE ANGELO MACERA Angelo Macera was born on July 6th 1951, in the tiny town of Castelnuovo Parano, Frosinone, Italy. He lived there until February 1960 when He, his mom, and his brother Luigi joined their dad in America. Today he would have turned 69 years old. Angelo grew up in Cranston , R.I. graduating from Cranston West in 1971. He played Football and Track in High school, was active in school politics. Angelo went on to Providence College until he transferred to the University of Rhode Island. He was a member of the Theta Delta Chi Fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration in 1975. He was a teacher of business at Cranston West before he landed a job as Plant manager for Leviton Manufacturing . He then worked for American Insulated Wire. He also worked for them in Las Vegas, Nevada, and spent many years there. Angelo made many friends and acquaintances in Las Vegas and he loved being there. He made an impression on everybody who knew him, and always drew a laugh and a smile. He loved his family, he loved his wife, and his two boys Marc and Chris. He loved his Dad, and was especially close to his mom who predeceased him by 5 months. He loved both his nieces Eduarda and Camilla and was always ready when they needed him. His unexpected and premature passing has left an indelible void on all who loved him. He is sorely missed by his wife Joyce, his Sons Marc and Chris, His dad Erasmo, his daughter in law Jenna, His nieces Eduarda and Camilla, and His brother Luigi and his sister in-law Stella. Angelo is also missed by his many friends here and in Las Vegas, as well as in Italy where he had many cousins and friends. Angelo died on September 27th 2019 in Chicago , Illinois after making an unexpected stop on his way back from Las Vegas. His spirit carries forward with all those who loved him and knew him. He will always be Remembered with the love and warmth which he always displayed. Rest in Peace and Soar with the Angels. Love wife Joyce, sons Marc and Chris, Jenna, Dad, Eduarda, Camilla, Luigi and Stella





