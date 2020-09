FIRST ANNIVERSARY ANGELO MACERA Angelo, it has been a year since you passed and the pain does not go away. You will always be in our hearts and our love for you is everlasting. You left a void in all our lives, and we all miss you. Soar with the Angels! LOVE, JOYCE, MARC, JEN, CHRIS, DAD, EDY, CAMILLA, STELLA & LUIGI





