DE FILIPPO, ANGELO P. "Flip"
94, of Briggs St., Cranston, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Kent Hospital in Warwick. He was the beloved husband of the late Gloria M. (Lewis) De Filippo. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Angelo and Theresa (Golini) Di Filippo.
Angelo was a salesman in the electronics industry for many years before retiring and was a WW-II U.S. Navy veteran. He was a communicant and usher for over 50 years at St. Mary's Church in Cranston; a founding member of Laurel Hill Social and Athletic Club; and member of the American Legion.
Angelo was the devoted father of Linda M. Catullo and her husband Alfred of Bonita Springs, FL, Anthony M. De Filippo and his wife Linda of Valencia, CA and Suzanne Bonetti and her husband Joseph of Cranston; cherished grandfather of seven; loving great-grandfather of six; and dear companion of Linda Sormanti of Cranston.
VISITING HOURS are Monday, October 5th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. (Social distancing and masks required). His funeral service and burial with military honors will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.