Angelo R. Cipolla
CIPOLLA, ANGELO R.
95, of Cranston passed away Thursday June 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Irene (Prata) Cipolla.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Albert and Evelyn (Cherella) Cipolla.
Angelo was a courier for RI Medical Imaging.
He was the devoted father of his twin daughters,Yolanda Cipolla and Evelyn Cipolla, son Albert Cipolla and his wife Ann Marie, daughter Toni Cipolla, daughter Ann Marie Kelley and her husband Brian and son Richard Cipolla. He was the loving grandfather of seven children and great-grandfather of eight children. He was the dear brother of the late Ralph Cipolla.
His funeral and burial will be private. Kindly omit flowers.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
