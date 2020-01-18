Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Rita Church
Oakland Beach Ave.
Angelo Razzino Obituary
RAZZINO, ANGELO
93, a retired chemist dyer passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Greenwood Center in Warwick. He was the beloved husband of Sarah M. (Welch) Razzino, and a son of the late Salvatore and Lucia (Rampone) Razzino. Angelo was the loving father of Lucille, Rosemary, Angela, Joseph, Christopher, Frances, and Lisa; step-father of the late Frank Welch; father in-law of Rose Welch; brother of the late Tony Razzino, Mary Monti, and Frances Englima. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mr. Razzino was an Army WWII veteran.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 9 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Rita Church, Oakland Beach Ave. Burial with military honors will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Visiting hours Tuesday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 18, 2020
