CEPRANO, ANGELO S.

89, of Selma St., Cranston, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband for 52 years of Doris C. (McNeil) Ceprano. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Peter and Antonetta (Parrillo) Ceprano.

Angelo was employed by the U.S. Navy for 41 years both at the Quonset Naval Air Station and for the Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Groton and Quonset before retiring in 1993. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War era; and communicant and active member at St. Mary's Church, Cranston.

Besides his wife Doris, Angelo was the devoted father of David A. Ceprano of Austin, TX and Gina C. Harwood and her husband Frederick of Cranston; cherished grandfather of Jessica E. Harwood and Ryan F. Harwood; and dear brother of Deacon Peter A. Ceprano of Cranston, Robert P. Ceprano of Scituate and the late Anna R. Saccoccia.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd at 10 a.m. from the Nardolillo Funeral Home, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston at 11 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Angelo's name may be made to: , P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.

Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2019