Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Angelo's life story with friends and family

Share Angelo's life story with friends and family

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE 30th ANNIVERSARY 8/27/1924 - 4/29/1990 ANGELO D. TASSONI Always with us in our hearts. WE LOVE YOU, RONNIE & DIANE, RHONDA & MARC





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store